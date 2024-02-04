Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce Spotted at Walt Disney World







The phrase “I’m going to Disney World” is not uncommon when it comes to the NFL. However, it’s typically said after a Super Bowl victory. In today’s case, it was because Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is going to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL!

KIRO 7 reported that the NFL player and his family were excited to go to one of Florida’s most visited tourist destinations, even though he’s confused about what is happening at the Pro Bowl. The event has changed, switching from a skill-based event to a flag football game.

ALLPHLY writer Zach Berman quoted Jason Kelce saying:

“I don’t even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it’s down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as Wyatt gets to see Elsa, I don’t think it really matters.“

Jason Kelce is in Orlando for the Pro Bowl for the first time since the event changed formats: "I don't even know what you do in the Pro Bowl anymore. But it's down in Orlando so I get to take my kids to Walt Disney World. Not off-the-Super Bowl Walt Disney World, but as long as… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 31, 2024

Jason Kelce’s younger brother Travis recently got much media attention because of his on-camera embrace with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a Kansas City Chiefs. E! Online quoted (via WCPO 9) Travis’s brother regarding the focus on the couple:

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it. I mean, if people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe.“

"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)." Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season. "(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2024

The Pro Bowl Games Championship kicks off today, February 4th, at 3 PM ET. It will be taking place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Catch the flag football event on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES, and NFL+.

Or, if you’re in the Orlando area today, you can pick up tickets for the Pro Bowl. They’re not expensive, and plenty are still available!

“For the first time in three years, the NFL will return to Orlando to celebrate the league’s best players as they compete in a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition with skills showdowns and a highly anticipated flag football game.“

