Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke x Disney Pieces Now Available







Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up again for yet another collaboration. This time we have a design inspired by “Peter Pan” to celebrate its 70th anniversary (1953.)

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures about 10” H x 12” W (at bottom, 15” W at top) x 4 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10” L.

“Carry all your island essentials on the flight to Never Land with ease, courtesy of this Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides a perfect canvas for tropical motifs enhanced by classic Disney characters.

Peter Pan design featuring tropical and Never Land motifs

Characters include Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, Michael and The Lost Boys

Screen art on coated cotton

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior slip pocket

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“

This bag measures approximately 11” H x 12” W x 7” D with a strap drop: 11” L.

“Carry all your island essentials on the flight to Never Land with ease, courtesy of this Dooney & Bourke drawstring bag inspired by Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides a perfect canvas for tropical motifs enhanced by classic Disney characters.

Allover print featuring tropical and Never Land motifs*

Characters include Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, Michael and The Lost Boys*

Screen art on coated cotton*

Contrast stitched leather finishings

Drawstring closure

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable leather shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps

Solid lining

Feet

Goldtone hardware

”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“

This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a wrist strap 7” L.

“The Lost Boys find themselves on the delightful design of this wallet inspired by Walt Disney’s beloved Peter Pan. Featuring tropical motifs, the coated cotton purse by Dooney & Bourke includes a handy wrist strap so you can secure your cash and cards with ease on the flight to Never Land.

Screen art on coated cotton

Tropical and Never Land motifs

Characters include The Lost Boys

Stitched leather finishings

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware

”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!