Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Dooney and Bourke x Disney Pieces Now Available

Disney and Dooney and Bourke have teamed up again for yet another collaboration. This time we have a design inspired by “Peter Pan” to celebrate its 70th anniversary (1953.)
Dooney Peter Pan Tote – $298
This piece measures about 10” H x 12” W (at bottom, 15” W at top) x 4 1/2” D with a handle drop of 10” L.
“Carry all your island essentials on the flight to Never Land with ease, courtesy of this Dooney & Bourke tote inspired by Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides a perfect canvas for tropical motifs enhanced by classic Disney characters.
- Peter Pan design featuring tropical and Never Land motifs
- Characters include Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, Michael and The Lost Boys
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior slip pocket
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Leather handles
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front
- Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“
Dooney and Bourke Peter Pan Drawstring Bag – $318
This bag measures approximately 11” H x 12” W x 7” D with a strap drop: 11” L.
"Carry all your island essentials on the flight to Never Land with ease, courtesy of this Dooney & Bourke drawstring bag inspired by Walt Disney's Peter Pan. The ageless, leather trimmed design provides a perfect canvas for tropical motifs enhanced by classic Disney characters.
- Allover print featuring tropical and Never Land motifs*
- Characters include Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, John, Michael and The Lost Boys*
- Screen art on coated cotton*
- Contrast stitched leather finishings
- Drawstring closure
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Detachable leather shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps
- Solid lining
- Feet
- Goldtone hardware
- ”Dooney & Bourke 1975” embossed metal label on front
- Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“
Dooney and Bourke Peter Pan Wristlet Wallet – $188
This piece measures 4 1/2” H x 8 1/4” W x 1” D with a wrist strap 7” L.
“The Lost Boys find themselves on the delightful design of this wallet inspired by Walt Disney’s beloved Peter Pan. Featuring tropical motifs, the coated cotton purse by Dooney & Bourke includes a handy wrist strap so you can secure your cash and cards with ease on the flight to Never Land.
- Screen art on coated cotton
- Tropical and Never Land motifs
- Characters include The Lost Boys
- Stitched leather finishings
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware
- ”Dooney & Bourke” embossed metal label on front
- Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s Peter Pan (1953)“
These pieces are available now!
