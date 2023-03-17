Pete Meet and Greet Coming to Toontown







Diehard Disney fans know that the original gang is not complete without the addition of Pete, the main nemesis for Mickey Mouse. Pete was the original villain created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks. Pete is older than Mickey Mouse, having first appeared in the Alice Comedies debuting on February 25, 1925. Pete became Mickey Mouse’s longest rival when he appeared in Steamboat Willie in 1928.

No guest at any Walt Disney theme park has ever been able to meet Pete, a cat, as part of a character meet and greet. However, with the reopening of Mickey’s ToonTown at Disneyland Park, guests will now have the opportunity to meet Pete. Mickey’s TownTown reopens on March 19, 2023.

Pete showed a less villainous side with his sort of rebranding in Goof Troop (1992) and A Goofy Movie (1995) as a father and husband. He still was a tad villainous and crude, quite the difference from Goofy as a father to his son, Max.

Pete also appeared as the antagonist on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Mickey and his gang, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Minnie Mouse. Pete would also act as a roadblock on many of the gang’s adventures which they would overcome. Many times, Mickey and friends forgave Pete and allowed him to join the gang for a celebration at the end of the episode.

Surely, Pete will be a welcome and new character interaction to have with guests at the Disneyland Resort. Additionally, we are hoping that he makes his way to the Walt Disney World Resort. I wonder if he’ll have some nefarious schemes up his sleeve when he is meeting with guest. Time will tell!

