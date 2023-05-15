Perfect Picnic Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is now getting the Perfect Picnic Popcorn Bucket that was previously released at Disneyland! Now both parks have Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and both parks have the new bucket!
Guests will be able to find it at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting today.
It costs $25 and can be found at popcorn stands around Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including the popcorn stand near the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction!
This comes just days after the Diseny100 Cinderella’s Coach Popcorn Bucket hit the Magic Kingdom! That bucket cost $28 and could be found at the following carts:
Town Square popcorn cart
The Hub popcorn cart
Maurice’s Popping Machine
The line for the Cinderella Coach popcorn bucket is still going STRONG this morning! pic.twitter.com/fV1N9pW7mc
— Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) May 12, 2023
The line for Cinderella Popcorn Bucket though😳 #magickingdom #disneypopcorbuckets pic.twitter.com/lO8tYdoWQG
— Disney for Foodies (@disney_foodies) May 11, 2023
I do not think the line for this one will be like the line for Cinderella, especially since it’s already released in Disneyland. But then again, who knows?
