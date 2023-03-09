Pedro Pascal Thinks The Mandalorian’s Grogu And Ellie From HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Would Be Best Friends







Pedro Pascal told Entertainment Weekly that he thinks Grogu from The Mandalorian and Ellie from HBO’s The Last of Us would be best friends.

The 47-year-old actor stars in both shows and plays a father figure to each of these characters.

When asked if Grogu and Ellie would get along, Pascal said that “they would do more than just coexist.”

“I feel like they would walk off into the sunset together, to be honest with you,” he said. “They’d be best friends.”

Pascal also shared that out of all his Mandalorian costars, he would pick Katie Sackhoff to protect Grogu.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is Bo-Katan in season 3,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “So I’d have to hand it over to Katie Sackhoff. I trust her more than I trust myself.”

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney+, and The Last of Us is available on HBO Max.

Source: Entertainment Weekly