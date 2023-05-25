Pedro Pascal Admits A Lot Of His Recent Mandalorian Role Is Voice-Over And Not On Set







The popular Star Wars show The Mandalorian recently ended season three, and over the years, many have speculated about how much of the Din Djarin character we see on screen is actually Pedro Pascal. Given his recent projects, including The Last of Us, it would seem the actor would have less and less time to do both projects. As it turns out, he is doing a lot of voice-over for The Mandalorian and less in-person acting for the character.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Pascal was asked how much of his character work was on set and how much was voice-over now.

Here’s what he said:

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount (he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe). But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

Who are you seeing as the physical character then?

There are three stand-ins for Pascal for Din Djarin, including Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder and Barry Lowin.

Interestingly enough, fans have already noticed some “tells” for when the actor is actually Pedro Pascal.

The most common one is a certain stance that Pascal uses in his roles, and when people see Mando strike hit that stance, they are convinced it’s actually Pascal in the suit.

Of course, now that those on the show know people can tell, it wouldn’t be hard for the stand-in actors to adopt those “tells” to make it harder to tell the difference.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!