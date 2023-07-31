Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman, Has Passed Away







Just a couple of hours ago, we learned that Paul Reubens, the one and only Pee-wee Herman, passed away. He was 70 years old.

Reubens’s official website has not been updated since July 28th. The news of his death was relayed to fans via the star’s Instagram account. We found out about it via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The news that Reubens had been struggling with cancer is a shock to us. As his representative stated, the comedian chose to keep his battle with the illness private.

Paul Reubens leaves behind a legacy as one of the most prolific children’s entertainers of the 20th Century. In an era of toy commercials disguised as cartoons, Pee-wee’s Playhouse blasted creativity and wonder into our homes every week.

The universal appeal of Pee-wee Herman cannot be understated. Although his creation gained traction as more of an adult-skewing tongue-in-cheek take on children’s entertainment, it grew to be so much more.

Although Paul Reubens’s star shined the brightest in the 1980s, his career included several roles throughout the years that didn’t require him to don the gray suit and red bow tie. However, Pee-Wee did resurface with a brand new Netflix movie and the revival of Pee-wee’s Playhouse on tour.

