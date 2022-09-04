Pastel Ghost Mickey and Minnie Pieces Coming Soon From Loungefly

Disney x Loungefly have a bunch of Halloween-inspired items coming soon (or already out.) Among them are some amazing ghost pieces featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The items that haven’t been released yet have notification buttons so you can be notified when they do become available!

Pastels and bright colors are in this Halloween. These pieces definitely reflect that!

Let’s take a look!

This item is not yet released but you can ask to be notified when it does.

“Boo-tiful adventures await with this Loungefly Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Backpack. Pack just what you need for any spirited trip. On the front of this figural backpack, applique details bring Minnie Mouse, as a pink ghost, to life. Her otherworldly ears stick up over the top of the backpack, and an orange bow, sprinkled with pink polka dots, adds a terrific twist to Minnie Mouse’s classic look. Turn out the lights, and Ghost Minnie Mouse glows in a glorious green color. It’s the perfect accessory for a ghost tour—or for visiting any of your daily haunts.

Backpack features include shiny silver-colored metal hardware, adjustable straps, vegan leather (polyurethane), and applique, embroidered, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details.”

Yet another pastel, glow-in-the-dark item that hasn’t been released yet. Sign up to be notified via the link.

Choosing between Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse. Who needs that kind of negativity in their lives? With this piece you get them both!

“Boo-tiful adventures await with this Loungefly Disney Pastel Ghost Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Double Sided Crossbody Bag. Pack just what you would need for a quick spirited trip! On the front of this figural crossbody bag, applique details bring Minnie Mouse, as a pink ghost, to life. Her otherworldly ears stick up over the top of the bag, and an orange bow, sprinkled with pink polka dots, adds a terrific twist to Minnie Mouse’s classic look. On the back, Mickey Mouse, as a ghost, takes shape in a greenish blue color. His look is topped off with a violet top hat with green stripes. Turn out the lights for a double dose of devilishly delightful details: The bodies of both ghosts—on both sides—glow! It’s the perfect accessory to take for a ghost tour—or for visiting any of your daily haunts.

Crossbody bag features include shiny silver-colored metal hardware, vegan leather (polyurethane), adjustable and removable straps, and applique, printed, embroidered, and glow-in-the-dark details.”

Again this piece is up for notification of release.

“Loungefly Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Around Wallet. Keep your valuables safe on any spirited trip with this bifold wallet. On the front, applique details bring Minnie Mouse, as a pink ghost, to life. Her otherworldly ears stick up over the top of the wallet, and an orange bow, sprinkled with pink polka dots, adds a terrific twist to Minnie Mouse’s classic look. Turn out the lights, and Ghost Minnie Mouse glows in a glorious green color. Inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. A die-cut shape of Minnie Mouse’s ears is an extra special treat. It’s the perfect accessory to take for a ghost tour—or for visiting any of your daily haunts.

The Loungefly Disney Pastel Ghost Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed, has shiny silver-colored metal hardware, and features applique, embroidered, print, and glow-in-the-dark details.”

Coming soon from the Stitch Shoppe is another Mickey Ghost piece!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by loungefly (@loungefly)

This collection seems to match the Mickey and Friends Haunted House pieces as well!

This piece is currently available!

“Hosts of ghosts want to greet you for a tour! Step inside with this Loungefly Exclusive Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Haunted House Mini Backpack. There’s plenty of room for everything you’ll need to have a frightfully fun time—anywhere you go. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy are all dressed up for trick-or-treating and a haunting house party. It seems that plenty of ghosts have been invited as well, and when the lights go out—they glow—all of them—as well as the tombstones, lights, windows, the smoke pouring out of the chimney, and the handle of the backpack! Delightful debossed and applique details bring the characters and the architectural features of this house to life. On the back, Mickey and all his friends make an encore appearance, surrounded by a bucket of overflowing treats. It’s the perfect accessory for any spirited adventure—or for visiting your daily haunts. Act fast to collect this exclusive accessory; supplies are limited.

Backpack features include shiny silver-colored hardware, adjustable straps, side pockets, vegan leather (polyurethane), and debossed, printed, applique, and glow-in-the-dark details.”

“Step inside with this Loungefly Exclusive Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Haunted House Zip Around Wallet. Take this frightfully fun accessory anywhere you go. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy are all dressed up for trick-or-treating and a haunting house party. It seems that plenty of ghosts have been invited as well! Delightful debossed and applique details bring the bats in the background and the architectural features of this house to life. On the back, Mickey and all his friends make an encore appearance, in a parade of Halloween costumes. Inside, you’ll find 4 slots for holding cards and 1 clear slot for holding your ID. It’s the perfect accessory for any spirited adventure—or for visiting your daily haunts. Act fast to collect this exclusive accessory; supplies are limited.

The Loungefly Exclusive Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Haunted House Zip Around Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet zips closed, has shiny silver-colored metal hardware, and features debossed, printed, and applique.”

No official date has been posted for these yet. I do know that the Candy Corn Collection is coming out on September 8, 2022. I have information about that in another article.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!