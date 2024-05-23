Pandora Charms Featuring “The Lion King,” Donald Duck, and “Star Wars” Are Now Available







Disney has just released some new Pandora charms featuring “The Lion King” and ones celebrating Donald Duck and “Star Wars.”

Let’s take a look!

“A most adorable reminder that you carry Hakuna Matata with you everywhere you go, this Simba charm by Pandora is beautifull crafted in a 14k gold-plated unique metal blend with enameled detailing. Inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King, it brings the young lion cub to life so he can be the pride of your collection.”

“Inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King, this 14k rose gold-plated charm is beautifully crafted with enameled detailing. From her pretty green eyes to the delicate curve of her tail, it brings to life the young lion cub who captured Simba’s heart—and everyone else’s too.”

“Celebrate the power of true friendship with this set of Timon and Pumbaa splittable dangle charms by Pandora. Inspired by Disney’s animated classic The Lion King, the two-piece set includes charms that fit together as perfectly as Simba’s adorable pals. Crafted in sterling silver and accented with enameled detailing, each charm hangs from a bail engraved with ”Hakuna Matata.” Wear the charms together or give one to your bestie as a sign of a very beautiful friendship indeed.”

“The Circle of Life inspires The Lion King Murano glass charm by Pandora. Crafted of sterling silver, it features two kinds of Murano glass to create a rich, glittery effect. Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa and other residents of the Pride Lands are lovingly depicted strutting in a line.”

“”Remember who you are.” Rafiki spoke these memorable words to young Simba in Disney’s animated classic The Lion King. Now, they call to you with this leather bracelet by Pandora, featuring a sterling silver Simba icon clasp. The two-tone braided bracelet can be styled with up to 10 charms so you can create a personal masterpiece of your very own.”

“The picture of feisty determination, not to mention impeccable style, this Donald Duck dangle charm by Pandora captures him mid-jump, seemingly using all his might to bend a bar. Lovingly crafted in sterling silver with enameled detailing…”

“Let your heart set sail with this Donald Duck dangle charm by Pandora. Beautifully crafted with enamel accents, the sterling silver charm shows Donald smiling from a lifebuoy encircled in textured rope-like details, while the bail is engraved with ”Donald Duck” in black enamel.”

“A vision in glittering pink and sterling silver, this Daisy Duck dangle charm by Pandora celebrates the style icon in loving detail, from her signature bow to her flirty stance.”

“Star Wars” Mandalorian Helment Charm – $70

“Inspired by the helmet of Din Djarin, the Mandalorian Helmet Charm from Pandora is crafted in sterling silver and features ”This is the way” engraved at the bottom. This Star Wars charm features black enamel details that reference the mystery of the series’ favorite hero.”

“eep the Force close when you wear this Grogu Charm from Pandora, inspired by the iconic character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Part of the Disney Parks collection, this figural 14k rose gold-plated sterling silver charm features hand-applied black enamel accents.”

Various sizes are available. Larger sizes are sold out.

“The Jedi and the Rebel Alliance unite with this Disney Parks Clasp Moments Snake Chain Bracelet from Pandora. One side of the clasp features the Alliance Starbird symbol with blue pavé; the other side cleverly features a combined cut-out Rebel Alliance logo and Jedi Order symbol. The stainless steel Star Wars bracelet has two threaders (raised charm dividers) and can hold 16-18 charms or dangle charms, making it the perfect carrier for your favorite charms.”

These are all available on the Disney Store now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!