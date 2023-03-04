Palo on the Disney Dream







Aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream, there are two specialty restaurants that require a reservation and cost extra above dining in the three rotational dining rooms. Additionally, these specialty restaurants caters only to adults. One of those restaurants is Remy which focuses on French cuisine and the other is Palo which focuses on Northern Italian cuisine.

My husband and I booked Palo through the Disney Cruise Line app about a month before going on the cruise. Booking reservations can be stressful and may not be available. We lucked into a Brunch reservation at 10:30am on the day we were in port in Nassau, Bahamas. We made sure to bring clothes befitting an elegant Brunch. Disney Cruise Line’s website states the following for dress code for Palo: “Dress casual attire with a polished look is permitted (such as dress pants, jeans in good condition, collared shirts and blouses and lifestyle shoes). Clothing such as T-shirts, swimwear and sports attire is not permitted.”

Palo is located on Deck 12 on the Starboard side. The restaurant has beautiful open windows with of what’s outside the ship at the time whether it be land or open ocean. We had a view of the ocean and some beautiful oceanside homes in Nassau.

When you arrive at Palo, you are greeted by a host or hostess and ushered to a beautiful indoor/outdoor receiving lounge. We were brought to a beautiful table with an unbeatable view. We were then greeted by our server, Molli from the United Kingdom. She was incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about the menu, the restaurant, and the ship itself. Molli was able to point out the highlights of the menu and tell us the fan favorites.

Palo is a multi-course affair, so many sure to bring your appetite. Do not eat before going for Brunch because you want to be able to partake in the different meals and courses at Palo. Additionally, we were offered mimosas with our meal.

My husband and I made sure to get different menu items as to taste as much as we possibly could for the $45 dining experience. A bread basket was provided to the table with varying types of specialty breads. The different things we ordered from the menu and shared were:

Celery Soup: Celery is not my favorite, but on the recommendation of our server, Molli, we decided to give it a try. It honestly does not have a strong celery taste. The soup also includes Italian Sausage. I enjoyed it as did my husband.

Heirloom and Basil Tomato Soup: This soup was decadent and delicious. I tasted the tomato soup in Cabanas, the buffet restaurant, to compare and it did not even come close.

Apple Cinnamon Waffles: Think of those lovely and delicious Mickey waffles available at most Disney dining locations and dream it oversized drizzled with Apple Cinnamon and powdered sugar with homemade whipped cream. Delicious!

Three Cheese Omelet: An Upscale omelet with light fluffy eggs

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Breast: This was recommended to me multiple times by family, friends, and even our server, Molli. The dish did not disappoint and truly lived up to the hype. Highly recommend!

Roasted Red Snapper Filet: My husband ordered this. He said the fish was cooked well and was quite tasty. I tasted the Saffron Potato which was quite delightful.

Almond Crossiant: This is a must have. Ask for it and indulge in this sweet almond delight.

We did go on our cruise on the Disney Dream with our children who spent the time we were dining at Palo at the Oceaneer’s Club. That club is such an added benefit to have alone time while on a family Disney cruise.

Would I suggest Palo? Yes. Try it once as a treat and partake in the elegance of the dining room and the delicious food. Make sure to book in advance as reservations were hard to come by. I lucked upon one most likely after another guest dropped their reservation.

Have you ever ate at Palo on the Disney Dream? Let us know in the comments below.