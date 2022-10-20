Oscar Issac Speaks On Moon Knight Return And Midnight Sons

In March of this year saw the long awaited debut of Moon Knight into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via his own six episode Disney Plus mini-series. The fan favorite dark hero was brought to life through actor Oscar Issac who essentially played three separate versions of the same character due to an identity disorder.







The series revived a mostly positive reception from critics and fans with many wondering if we would ever see him return in any future projects. But perhaps we may have some insight into the potential future of the character.



Oscar Issac recently gave an interview where he revealed that there have indeed been talks for him to return to the role:



“There have been some specific conversations. They were pleasant. The spilling of the details it that there’s no details. We don’t know if there will be a second season, but we’re talking about it.“



He also gave some comments of some of the rumors surrounding the possibility of the Midnight Sons being introduced into the MCU as Moon Knight was a member. He said:



“Truthfully, it’s about the story. Is there a story worth telling? Is it interesting? Will I feel embarrassed about it when it comes out? So it’s just about, is there something worth pouring everything you have into. And with Moon Knight, that was very much about that. It’s creating a structure so that every morning when the alarm went off, I couldn’t wait to get to the set because I wanted to try something different.“







With the introduction of Blade and Werewolf by Night into the MCU with potential for other darker heroes perhaps this storyline may be a possibility.



What do you think? DO you think Oscar Issac should return to the MCU? Let us know your thoughts.





Source: comicbook.com



