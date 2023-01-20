Ortensia the Cat Makes Disneyland Debut

Oswald the Rabbit, one of Walt Disney’s original animated characters, and his girlfriend, Ortensia the Cat, are relics of 1920s animation. These two would be characterized as rare characters to see in Disney theme parks. However, this will not be an issue during the Lunar New Year at Disney’s California Adventure. Both characters will be available meet and greets at the Paradise Gardens gazebo during the Lunar New Year from January 20th to February 15th. This will be Ortensia the cat’s first American Disney Theme Park appearance having been seen at Disneyland Paris.

Oswald and Ortensia are the mascots of the Lunar New Year at Disney’s California Adventure. They celebrate the Year of the Cat in Vietnam and the Year of the Rabbit in China and South Korea. These iconic characters will be dressed in clothes to represent these cultures. Ortensia will wear “a golden skirt with lotus, apricot and peach flowers inspired by the traditional Vietnamese ao dai gown and a matching Vietnamese khan dong headpiece embroidered in reds, pinks and golds.” Whereas Oswald will “wear custom embroidered shorts in rich golds with an ocean wave motif and a matching hat.”

Ortensia the cat made her first appearance in 1927 in “The Banker’s Daughter” as Oswald’s love interest. She had numerous names before landing on Ortensia including Kitty, Sadie, and Fanny. Ortensia appeared in the “Epic Mickey” video games and a small cameo in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The Lunar New Year celebration starts on January 20th at Disney’s California Adventure. Both Oswald and Ortensia will be available for guests to meet and greet at the Paradise Gardens gazebo.

Source: OC Register