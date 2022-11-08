Orlando Airports Prepare For Closure Due To Tropical Storm Nicole

By
Raquel O'Donnell
-
0

FOX 35 Orlando reported that Orlando airports will be closing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Central Florida.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will both be shutting down Wednesday, November 9, at 4 p.m. Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will also close tomorrow but at 2 p.m. instead.

MCO, SFB, and MLB advise travelers to not come to the airports and contact their airlines for flight information. Reopening dates have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will remain open as of now.


