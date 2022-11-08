Orlando Airports Prepare For Closure Due To Tropical Storm Nicole

FOX 35 Orlando reported that Orlando airports will be closing as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to Central Florida.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will both be shutting down Wednesday, November 9, at 4 p.m. Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will also close tomorrow but at 2 p.m. instead.

MCO, SFB, and MLB advise travelers to not come to the airports and contact their airlines for flight information. Reopening dates have yet to be announced.

We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole to determine the potential impact at MCO. We ask you to please continue to work with your airline directly in regards to your specific flight. Thank you. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2022

The Airport will be closing Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 4:00PM. For more info on flights, contact your airline. Please do not come to the airport. The airport is not an authorized shelter. If you need assistance call the Seminole County Citizen line

(407) 665-0000. pic.twitter.com/Ma1OKHju22 — Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) November 8, 2022

MLB will close at 2pm on Wednesday, November 9 due to Tropical Storm #Nicole. For flight info and updates, please contact your airline. As a reminder, the airport is not a designated shelter location. Stay tuned for updates and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/65zFuTU7GE — Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) (@FlyMLB) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando will remain open as of now.