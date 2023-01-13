Original Journey Into Imagination ImageWorks Pin Screens at EPCOT Festival of the Arts

It’s always a good day when parts of Walt Disney World’s past come back, especially when it’s from EPCOT’s ImageWorks. Today a piece of history has appeared at the Odyssey (also a piece of history) for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, as part of Figment’s Inspiration Station.

The Festival of the Arts kicked off today and will run through February 20, 2023. As part of the event guests were once again allowed to play with the pin screens (pin tables) from the center of the original ImageWorks that was upstairs in the Imagination pavilion. For those that were able to play there, you were lucky.

Now guests can once again play with the tables at the Festival of the Arts event in EPCOT.

The pin tables from the original ImageWorks are back for Epcot International Festival of the Arts in the Odyssey. #epcot #epcotfestivalofthearts pic.twitter.com/1ImgUzZv2p — Denise at Mousesteps (@Mousesteps) January 12, 2023

I know for many this announcement isn’t worth bothering with, but for those of us who used to play in the glass pyramids of the original ImageWorks, it’s a welcome sight.

Here’s a video by Expedition Theme Park talking about the once popular, second floor of the Imagination pavilion.

