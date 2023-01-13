Original Figment Animatronic and More at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

I am an old school EPCOT fan. I grew up with Horizons, World of Motion, the Jeremy Irons Spaceship Earth and the classic Journey Into Imagination. While I do love some of the new attractions, I will always have a soft spot for anything from classic EPCOT. It is the EPCOT 40th Anniversary celebration and the Festival of the Arts, so it’s only fitting we get some classic Figment thrown in.

This year at Figments Inspiration Station, in the Odyssey, guests can purchase merchandise, art, and food. But they can also see some pieces of EPCOT nostalgia including an original Figment animatronic, ride projections, a pin screen from the ImageWorks (the good one that was upstairs) and a recreated mural from the original loading area!

Seeing the projections warms my heart. I remember the lines being so long but it was worth it. My siblings and I loved Journey Into Imagination, before they ruined it.

Wow! I’m so excited about this section of the event.

You can also get Figment Popcorn buckets at this location via Mobile Order. Just use the app to order like you would normally order food. When you are alerted that it’s your turn you get in line to get your Figment popcorn bucket.

