OREO Teams Up With Super Marios Bros. For Limited Edition Cookies







OREO has teamed up with Nintendo for Super Mario Bros. limited edition OREO cookies and a unique social media challenge.

The new OREO x Super Mario Bros. cookies feature 16 designs, including characters and power-ups. Some designs you will see feature Mario, Luigi, Super Star, Goomba, and Bowser Jr.

What is the social media challenge?

OREO and Nintendo want people to try and stack as many hero-embossed cookies as they can on top of a Bowser cookie on the rim of a glass of milk. Stack as many as possible until Bowser is defeated by falling into the glass of milk.

Here’s the challenge description from OREO:

“Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and OREO is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle! Here’s what to do: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk.) Share a video of the delicious defeat on social!”

OREO’s senior brand manager, Vishnu Nair said that the cookie is always looking for new offerings for fans.

“OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise. There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration.”

I love this video they posted. So cute!

Nair says they hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts:

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well. We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom… Fans will have to wait and see!”

If you are a great cookie stacker, now might be your chance at 15 minutes of fame! You can currently preorder the cookies on the OREO site and Walmart right now. The cost is $4.99 per pack on the OREO site and $4.29 per pack via Walmart.

Don’t want to pre-order online? No problem, these OREOS will hit major retailer shelves on July 10, 2023!

I have to admit, I’m excited about these. Especially after the announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and the Super Mario Bros. RPG remake games coming this year!

Source: PR Newswire