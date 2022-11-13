Opening Night 2022 The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle

The Universal Orlando holiday season officially started on November 12th, 2022. The Wizarding World serves as a key component of the holiday celebration at Universal Orlando Resort. “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” happens most nights in the Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure during the holiday celebration. As Universal Orlando stated, “…And once night falls in Hogsmeade, guests can revel in a spectacular projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by the beloved “Harry Potter” stories in “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.” Several showings of this projection show happen each night this show is scheduled.

If planning to attend a viewing of this show, you should expect a crowd. Hogsmeade can become very congested for viewing these nighttime shows. Guests should anticipate a one-way traffic pattern after the show towards the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure due to large crowd levels.

The holiday version features several popular Harry Potter images. We have singing followed by snow being projected before our very eyes on the castle. Some snowmen magically appear on the castle. Yet, the infamous Ford Anglia plows them down.

The popular “Yule Ball” with all the music and dancing emerges before your eyes for this show. The renowned Weasley brothers receive notoriety during this projection show. Their ability to create a distraction via fireworks earns deserved recognition within this show. The show concludes with some limited pyrotechnics that would have been declared adequate by the Weasley brothers. Of course, Seamus Finnegan would demand more pyrotechnics. We know Professor McGonagall comments in Harry Potter lore about his proclivity for pyrotechnics. Yet, Universal Orlando can only do so much regarding fireworks after all. Sorry about that Seamus!

Though this nighttime show looks basically the same as previous years, this still demands a view if you visit Universal Orlando during this time of year. Overall, the projections, music, and overall setting create a positive experience for the crowd to enjoy each evening of the holiday season.

Based on my experience with opening night, the crowds look reduced compared to normal. Yet, I arrived after the first showings. Generally, the later in the evening you attend a showing, the more likely the crowds will be reduced. Of course, no guarantees exist for that. Also, the weather could cancel the light show so plan accordingly.

Also, many thanks to Seth Kubersky and Attractions Magazine for letting me tag along on the opening night. This earned me a better viewing spot than I would normally have located. I wish you a happy holiday season and may you find some “Liquid Luck” in your stocking this year.