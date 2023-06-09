Op-Ed: Why Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Might Not Be Tracking Very Well For Opening Box Office







The media is buzzing about the current box office tracking for the fifth Indiana Jones film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ Current box office predictions for the film have it debuting somewhere between $60 – $70 million. That isn’t great. Especially when ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ did $100 million 15 years ago.

But why are people seemingly not interested in this film? I have thoughts.

No one wanted this film

The last Indiana Jones film has been mocked for years and gave us the term “nuke the fridge.” When it came out people complained that ‘Indiana Jones and the LAST Crusade’ had already wrapped up the saga well and we didn’t need another film.

When the announcement for “Dial of Destiny” came, and it was going to be done with Disney in charge, hopes weren’t high. Many just don’t want another Indi film. Maybe fans just want to remember Indiana Jones as he was and think he rode off happily. We don’t need to see geriatric Indi and that is no offense to Harrison Ford (whom I love.)

Plus people are leary after how Disney has handled ‘Star Wars’ and then ‘Willow.’

2. The film had hit snag after snag and took too long to release

Originally the Indiana Jones film was supposed to release in 2019, but it has been pushed back to 2020, 2021, 2022 and now 2023. While the pandemic was partly responsible for the delays, there were also reshoots and others issues along the way.

By now some people might feel like the delays have taken away their interest. When something is drug on for this long people begin to feel like they’ve already seen it or it’s come and gone. When it releases their interested dried up years ago.

3. The reviews are not that good.

Lucasfilm and Disney thought that debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival would be a great way to boost the film. They even allowed film critics to post reviews weeks before the theatrical release.

That seems to have been a big mistake.

A lot of film critics did not like the film and even critics that did like the film have questions about why it exists.

For example. This review is considered “fresh”

“What’s vexing is the nagging feeling that there’s a much better Indiana Jones film buried in there somewhere. But it would require a feat of archaeology — or at least a rewrite and some judicious editing — to excavate it.” -Raphael Abraham Financial Times

Rotten Tomatoes has the film at a 54% Critical Score. Top Critics have scored the film at 46%. Of course, this is only 48 reviews as many have not yet seen the film.

Not exactly instilling audience confidence for this film.

4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Look, I’m all for kick-butt female leads and Indiana Jones has historically had them. However, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, at least from the trailers, seems like she’s there to put Indiana Jones in his place more than anything. For some reason Hollywood thinks that is what a strong female lead is anymore.

Personally, I’m hoping she isn’t as annoying throughout the film as they’ve made her in the trailers.

5. The rumored ending

I am not going to spoil the ending, but if the rumors are true, it doesn’t sound like the Indiana Jones we all know. Again, I’m hoping it translates better on screen than what I’m hearing.

As someone who grew up on Indiana Jones I do not want to see the film fail. However, I don’t understand why it exists either. Some things are better left in the past or frozen in time. I think Indiana Jones is one of those things. Unless the box office projections change soon, which is possible, many others seemingly agree with me.

But this is all just my opinion. Your thoughts may vary.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!