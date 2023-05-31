Op-Ed: Is Pixar’s Elemental Being Set Up To Fail?







The upcoming animated film Elemental is set to release next month. The film will be the twenty seventh big budget animated film from the legendary animation studio Pixar. It is directed by Peter Shlone who had previously directed The Good Dinosaur in 2015 with Pixar head Pete Doctor serving as executive producer.

Despite this being Pixar’s first theatrical film based entirely around a new concept since the COVID-19 pandemic many are hoping for the film to find an audience, especially with fans of films like Inside Out and Soul.







However, the film is only a couple of weeks away and the marketing, so far, has been very light outside of a few trailers on Disney’s YouTube channels. Usually, when Pixar is releasing a new film, Disney does their best to roll out the red carpet and try to draw audiences in. But this lack of marketing for a new Disney animated movie all feels rather familiar.



In November of last year, Disney Animation released the original film Strange World, a sci-fi adventure story based on old pulp stories. Sadly Disney did very little marketing for the film itself, and it ended up bombing at the global box office, making only $73.6 Million against a $180 Million budget.







Currently, Disney has the Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid in theaters, and they are doing whatever they can to try and make the film a hit. Perhaps Disney has put more priority on marketing The Little Mermaid over the latest Pixar film.



Disney Animation has been doing rather poor for Disney over the past two years. In 2022 the company lost nearly half a billion on their animated films, two of them being Pixar films (Turning Red and Lightyear). Pixar has especially been suffering as multiple films were relegated to Disney+ and skipped a theatrical run due to the pandemic.



With Disney continuing to downsize and consolidate, many are worried that Pixar will be absorbed into Disney Animation itself, similar to how Marvel Entertainment was recently absorbed into Disney proper. Pixar used to be more unique, being the 3D animation branch of the company. But ever since Disney abandoned 2D, both studios are almost indistinguishable.



What do you think? Is Disney putting more focus on other productions and using Elemental as a sacrificial lamb?