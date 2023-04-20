Oogie Boogie Bash Will Return to Disneyland! New Halloween Costumes For Mickey and Minnie.







Disney has announced that the popular Oogie Boogie Bash will return to Disneyland at Disney California Adventure Park. The ticketed event will offer after-hours park access, trick-or-treat, entertainment, characters and more!

The event will be on select nights in September – October, but a list of nights has not yet been posted, nor has a date been announced for ticket sales.

We do know that the event will start at 6 PM and runs until 11 PM. Guests can enter the park three hours earlier.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will have new costumes at Disneyland Park!

“This year, they’ll don luminescent sheer fabrics that will give a ghostly glow to their festive new ensembles at Disneyland Park. Be on the lookout for lots of cobwebs and details like bat bowties and spider-shaped bells!”

