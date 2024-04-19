One Of Inside Out 2’s Influences Was Uncut Gems?







Many fans have been looking forward to Pixar’s upcoming sequel to their 2016 film Inside Out. The idea of following a character who started as a child and slowly grows up with each new installment and seeing each new challenge that comes with age is appealing to many.



Some make the argument that Really herself isn’t actually a character and just a robot controlled by different emotions, she still acts as a vehicle to explore the concepts of growing up. The execution of those ideas remains to be seen.







While we seem to have a general idea of what to expect, the new character Anxiety seems to be the head of the new emotions, sort of like a ring leader, as well as the main antagonist. The topic of teenage anxiety seems to be at the core of the story, with the director of photography, Adam Habib, stating the following in a recent interview:



“We have this really fun new element with the character of Anxiety, and when Anxiety is driving, as you know when you feel it, the world feels really different. So we try to represent that visually. And so we do things like we use handheld in the movie when Anxiety is driving.“



However, Habib explained that one of the film’s sources of influence, specifically for when Anxiety takes hold, was the 2019 Adam Sandler crime thriller Uncut Gems. He explained:



“We were thinking about movies that show anxiety really well, and one of them for me from the last few years was Uncut Gems. I don’t know if you know this about Uncut Gems, but they made a rule for themselves that when he’s in the front of the showroom and he’s kind of presenting and he’s in his showman role, they use Steadicam.”



“But when they go to the back of the office and these guys are trying to get money out of him and stuff, they use handheld. So that’s where the inspiration for, ‘OK, when anxiety is driving, maybe we’re using handheld specifically for those moments.“







While it is true that inspiration can come from anywhere, it does seem a bit strange that a film like Uncut Gems would help influence a sequel to a popular Pixar film. We will have to wait and see if this gamble pays off.



What do you think? Is Uncut Gems a good source of influence? Does it make you more excited to see the movie? Or are you even going to see Inside Out 2 at all? Let us know.



Source: Cinema Blend