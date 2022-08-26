Olivia Wilde Addresses Spider-Woman Film Rumors

SONY’s continued expansion into their Spider-Man Cinematic Universe or Spider-Verse keeps growing. With the upcoming Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter films scheduled for release next year with an El Muerto film and possibly a third Venom film in development more and more Spider-Man characters keep coming into the fold. And it appears that perhaps another will soon be joining the fray.



Actress and Director Olivia Wilde is currently working on an untitled film project with SONY. Recently a number of rumors about her project all point to it being a Spider-Woman film. With the Madame Web film following the Julia Carpenter version it is safe to assume this will follow the Jessica Drew version.







While being asked if there was any truth to these rumors she replied:



“That, I can’t say a word about. Yeah no, I can’t say anything about it. I have to bury myself in the couch now. I will say that I think the Marvel approach of allowing newer filmmakers to come into the fold and have access to those tools of the Marvel universe is incredibly exciting. I am a big fan of what they’re doing over there, but, yeah, I can’t confirm whether that is what that is. But that would be cool.“



Though we still have no conformation of if her upcoming film is about Spider-Woman it would be interesting to see how she would play in this universe. Perhaps at some point we would see Jessica Drew and Julia Carpenter team up.







Whatever the case SONY’s push for a Spider-Man shared universe will give us more movies based on characters only hardcore fans know about. Prowler, Nightwatch, Jackpot, Silk, Black Cat, Silver Sable etc. all have potential to get their own film down the line.



Do you want to see a Spider-Woman film helmed by Olivia Wilde?



Source: comicbook.com



