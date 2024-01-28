nuiMOs Plush Toys are on Sale at shopDisney!







nuiMOs Plush collectors rejoice! The line of Disney-themed stuffed dolls with interchangeable clothing and accessories is on sale right now!

Is your favorite character discounted? Let’s take a look.

The “Limited Time Offer” nuiMOs plush sale takes $3 off the ones shopDisney currently has in stock, making them $18 a piece. These include:

Minnie Mouse (Color Me Courtney version)

Belle

Cinderella

Minnie Mouse (standard version)

Chip

Dale

Winnie the Pooh

Mickey Mouse

Donald Duck

Angel

Daisy Duck

Stitch

The nuiMOs plushes measure roughly 6″ tall, making swapping clothes between the characters easy. However, the sale does not extend to the clothing sets.

Are you not interested in what shopDisney has available? You can head to the nuiMOs character customizer and create a certificate for your perfect Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and more! This site also gives you access to non-Disney characters like Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

Although, the Kermit on offer looks a little … Moopets-ish.

He’s giving me Rick & Morty vibes.

Anyway. Out of curiosity, I headed to eBay to see what these plushes’ secondary market was like. As we’ve seen in the past, some Disney merchandise can go for big bucks.

Interestingly, the plush dolls are very sensibly priced. Even ones that are no longer being sold on shopDisney are going for well under MSRP.

Oh, the Kermit I mentioned above? He’s going for almost $200. He may be wonky, but he appears to be rare.

Max, Goofy, and Pluto appear to be some other high-dollar items. It looks like they may have been Japan-exclusive nuiMOs.

The most expensive collection we saw consisted of 8 dolls for $1,700. These, too, must have been some exclusive release. The set comprised Ariel, Tiana, Moana, Belle, Minnie, Rapunzel, Winnie the Pooh, and Hulk.

Would you pay that much for some 6″ tall plushes? Let us know!

[Source: shopDisney]