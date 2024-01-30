nuiMOs are the Must Have Disney Bag Accessory! Here’s How To Attach Them.







Recently, the team at PNP has noticed an uptick in nuiMOs’ interest. Turns out they are the hot new accessory for the Disney Parks. People are buying them and attaching them to their purses, belt bags, etc. But where do you buy them, and how do you attach them? We have those answers!

nuiMOs can be found in Disney parks, and you can also find them online at ShopDisney.com.

So far these nuiMOs have been released in the United States: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Stitch, Angel, Pluto, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Eeyore, Piglet, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Kermit, Miss Piggy, Belle ballgown, Belle blue dress, Ariel, Jasmine, Cinderella, Elsa, Anna, Tiana, Rapunzel, Mulan, Alice, White Rabbit, Jack Skellington, Sally Stitches, Oswald, Ahsoka, Groot, Yoda, Moana, and more that I can’t remember off the top of my head.

How do you attach them?

It is incredibly easy to attach your nuiMO. You only need an elastic hair tie, a nuiMO, and a bag/backpack to attach it to. Once attached, the hold is quite secure!

For my demonstration, I will use the Loungefly “Tangled” lantern crossbody my daughter got me for my Birthday (I’m super lucky.)

Just take the strap and find the area you want to attach the plush to.

Take a hair tie and lay it across the back of the strap with a bit of loop poking out each side.

Put your nuiMO’s arms in each exposed loop.

This creates a harness and attaches your nuiMO to your bag.

If you want something even more attractive, you can actually buy safety harnesses for your plush! But you can effectively use a hair tie.

StickerForYourCooler on Etsy has two different styles.

Safety Harness 1 – $6.50, and you can choose your colors.

Safety Harness 2 – $6.50, and you can choose colors.

People are making outfits and accessories for the nuiMOs plush as well. I have been collecting these for years, but apparently, they are super popular now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!