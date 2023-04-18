Now Lilo and Stitch Fans Are Mad About David Casting- Some Are Even Threatening The Casting People

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Another announcement has been made about the upcoming live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ film. Now the casting for David is coming under fire. Disney has announced that actor Kahiau Machado will play Nani’s love interest and the internet is once again screaming about “whitewashing.” This time they are even threatening the casting directors with one individual posting their names and photos.

Here is what Twitter is saying:

More comments compiled:

Wait? So after his casting was announced they went and found his Spotify? Why?

This comment is funny and made me laugh.

I do agree with these comments.

I wonder if Disney will step in soon. Now there are people making threats against the casting people as well as harassing the actors.

Disney has already changed up the way characters like Ariel and Tinkerbell look so the live-action versions of films may not reflect the same appearance as the animated characters.

Personally, I would prefer the live-action characters to look like their animated versions. I would prefer it even more if Disney would just stop making live-action remakes of every animated film.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.


