Now Lilo and Stitch Fans Are Mad About David Casting- Some Are Even Threatening The Casting People







Another announcement has been made about the upcoming live-action ‘Lilo and Stitch’ film. Now the casting for David is coming under fire. Disney has announced that actor Kahiau Machado will play Nani’s love interest and the internet is once again screaming about “whitewashing.” This time they are even threatening the casting directors with one individual posting their names and photos.

Here is what Twitter is saying:

That man is whiter than bleach what are they thinking https://t.co/5uaPPgmHP9 — Con Meo🏳️‍⚧️ (@ActivismMeo) April 18, 2023

Whoever the casting director for this movie, needs to get replaced and fast https://t.co/tU5HW77WLy — The V A U L T 🔥 (@_TooUnderratedX) April 17, 2023

SHUT DOWN THE WHOLE PROJECT. https://t.co/ZAj28enMtn — Solomon ☽🜬☾ Boost Pinned! (@BIGCATBLUES) April 17, 2023

we need to start making casting directors fear for their lives https://t.co/2teW8f1hHJ — rasco 🪐 (@dinnafashh) April 17, 2023

Hey kānaka fam can we bully them into giving us better casting choices or is that problematic (/gen since I’m not one but feel like a lighter person doesn’t fully capture the dynamic of darker indigenous family trying to navigate a settler system) https://t.co/chu4i9Blz0 — Afroamericanarriqueña 🇵🇷🇿🇦🇵🇬 (@AfroChingona) April 17, 2023

that casting director better count their days. https://t.co/81MwKp0KQV — Kris ⚢💫 (@CcnyicalZ) April 17, 2023

everyone working on this movie needs to be in prison https://t.co/ywqCz1EP3M pic.twitter.com/xlSsh8bfLN — victor SAW SCREAM VI X3 🔪 (@Ghcstfilms) April 17, 2023

whos the casting director? cuz im bout to bully so bad https://t.co/n98RuYLxnK — sunny ♱ (@hoegalore) April 17, 2023

More comments compiled:

Disney has announced the casting for David in the live action remake of Lilo & Stitch, Kahiau Machado. Of course, he isn’t dark skinned enough yet again and now we have a repeat of the debacle with Nani the other day, only with more death and suicide threats… I can’t even… pic.twitter.com/9BUH3LbSZa — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) April 17, 2023

Wait? So after his casting was announced they went and found his Spotify? Why?

THEY SAID THIS GUY GOT A PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY CALLED “N*GGA NOISE”💀💀 https://t.co/jAa40GAUL4 pic.twitter.com/p8uNF02skT — 🇯🇲🇫🇷💙𝑴𝒊𝒎𝒊🩵 (@ceoofsting) April 18, 2023

This comment is funny and made me laugh.

atp they’re gonna find a way to make stitch too light too. my lil stink gon be CYAN https://t.co/VPrMATNmfa — َ (@ungodlywests) April 17, 2023

I do agree with these comments.

i do NOT need a live action of leo and stitch https://t.co/t75AxzZyhu pic.twitter.com/Glza97obcN — tyna’ military wife (@jjpheart) April 17, 2023

Not everything needs to be live action https://t.co/dqV07s2guh — Narancia Kinnie (@polnareffheart) April 17, 2023

ENUFF WITH THE LIVE ACTIONS https://t.co/BC3AQhAK7k — 🫵🏽 (@kjidrama) April 17, 2023

I wonder if Disney will step in soon. Now there are people making threats against the casting people as well as harassing the actors.

Disney has already changed up the way characters like Ariel and Tinkerbell look so the live-action versions of films may not reflect the same appearance as the animated characters.

Personally, I would prefer the live-action characters to look like their animated versions. I would prefer it even more if Disney would just stop making live-action remakes of every animated film.

What do you think? Comment and let us know.