Not Top Three Things: Most Frightening Halloween Horror Nights Food Items Orlando 2023 (So Far)







Halloween Horror Nights involves plenty of expected frightening things at the yearly event in Orlando. However, we prefer that the food not be too frightening during our Halloween Horror Nights visits. What Halloween Horror Nights food scared us this year?

Each week, on Sundays, we publish a Top Three Things list of suggestions for things to eat at Universal Orlando Resort. This special edition covers the opposite. We have come up with three scarier items that we determine might not be the best choices for you. In fairness, these items taste fine. Nonetheless, we strongly recommend other Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) food over these three frightening selections. Still, this could change since food items improve or deteriorate in quality as the event moves on.

Not Top Three Things: Yuri’s Favorite at Surfer Boy Pizza Location- $5.99

This Halloween Horror Nights sweet treat sounded so good when we first read the description. The menu description reads, “Chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and Reese’s Pieces®”

We love everything listed with his treat. However, in our two times ordering this, we were unimpressed. The cute Stranger Things container creates a nice touch. However, this pre-made creation failed to be as good as it should be. The cake portion holds it back the most. The peanut butter mousse brought a good flavor. Nevertheless, it failed to compensate for the less-than-wonderful candy and cake in our experiences.

We know some people found this dessert to be wonderful. Our experiences have been less than stellar.

Halloween Horror Nights Food: Dr. OddFellow’s Carn “Evil” Dog- $10.49

A food trailer located near the Universal Music Plaza Stage sells this unique hot dog. In fairness, very few things sound like carnival food more than a hot dog. The Dr. Oddfellow food trailer, where you find this item, has a wonderfully themed hot dog for Halloween Horror Nights guests.

However, the menu description and execution for Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn “Evil” Dog leads to it making the “Not Top Three Things” list. This HHN item includes a red hotdog in a confetti hot dog bun, Kool-Aid pickles, bubblegum mustard, and potato sticks.

If that description does not frighten you, then we have some other details from our experiences trying this Halloween Horror Nights food to increase your chances of being frightened.

Our group found the pickles lacked a genuine Kooi-Aid flavor. Also, we expected more confetti flavor with the bun. It simply tastes like a bun with a few candy sprinkles added in. The bubblegum mustard brings a unique flavor but not enough to compensate for the other components.

The most severe criticism we have heard about this hot dog relates to the overall taste. Dr. Oddfellow’s Carn “EVIL” Dog tastes like a basic hot dog. Unless you are looking for a unique-sounding hot dog, we suggest purchasing something else for your Halloween Horror Nights food selection.

Peanut Blooder Burger Halloween Horror Nights Food- $13.49

This frightening-sounding burger makes this list not due to lack of flavor. The menu description reads,” Smash burger with peanut sauce, raspberry jelly, cheddar cheese, shaved onions, jalapeño bacon, and cherry peppers on a vampire bun.”

Based on Universal Orlando’s history with seasonal burgers, we thought this would work. In fact, it does taste reasonably good. The combination of different flavors merges into a decent flavor profile.

Still, the problem relates to value. These slider-size burgers do not come with a side of any type. So, guests pay over $13 for a slider. The toppings elevate it over standard sliders. However, this Peanut Blooder Burger only falls on this list due to the price compared to portion size.

Once again, we release a Top Three Things for things to eat at the Universal Orlando Resort. This comes out on Sundays each week. As always, eat like you mean it!