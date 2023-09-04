No, Walt Disney World Is Not Putting In Toll Booths







There has recently been an uptick in people wondering about the pricing on toll booths coming to Walt Disney World. Except there currently aren’t toll booths being added to the Walt Disney World Resort.

While it’s true that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested toll booths months ago, there aren’t any plans to implement them at this time. Disney might want more money but they can’t implement them without approval from the new board either.

It seems that the confusion came from a parody article on Mouse Trap News. Most of their articles are made to be funny and are marked as parodies, hence the name “Mouse Trap.” It’s a great site for a laugh, but recently, parody sounds so plausible that it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference.

In a recent article, they posted the following, and it sounds very possible, but it’s a parody:

“This is a way to generate additional revenue from their guests inside their parks. How it will work is Disney World will install toll booths at the entrances to many different areas of their theme parks. It will cost each guest $5 to go through a toll booth. While this doesn’t sound like much, it will add up. That’s because each time you leave and re-enter a land with a toll booth, you will be required to pay the toll fee again.

When you arrive at a toll booth inside Disney World, you will scan your MagicBand to go through it. The process will be fairly quick, much like scanning your MagicBand to use a Genie+ or Lightning Lane pass. This means that all guests will be required to link a form of payment to their My Disney Experience app. Most people already do so they can pay for food, but if you haven’t yet, you will need to now.”

If you read further into the article, they say that there are plans for toll booths at each land in the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and other locations like the entrances to Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or the entrances to Future World and World Showcase in EPCOT.

It’s clearly a parody. But I really appreciate the digs about Disney doing this to “better control the crowds” because it’s the excuse they keep using when charging people more money.

They even put a parody video version up on TikTok:

The issue is that so many people believe Disney would do this, and they probably do so for good reason. Disney charges for practically everything, including Genie+ Lightning Lane. Just paying for your park tickets isn’t enough anymore. For many, it’s completely believable that Disney would charge “tolls’ around the resort on top of ridiculously high parking costs.

Disney might want to take note of this and understand why it’s so believable for many.

Also, if you want a chuckle at Disney’s expense, check out Mouse Trap News.

