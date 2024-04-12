No, Disneyland Is Not Tearing Down The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

Search
HomeDisneylandNo, Disneyland Is Not Tearing Down The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
(Image credit: Disney)
An image has been posted on X showing a crane near the Incredicoaster on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. Apparently, the loop on the popular Disneyland ride has been temporarily removed. But is it being torn down?

No. 

Fresh Baked on Twitter (who are great and you should give them a follow) posted these on X.

 

Disney is simply maintaining the attraction and likely replacing any damaged track. The refurbishment was scheduled to last about 10 days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will. Sometimes, it takes longer. 

Don’t worry. It isn’t being changed or going away.

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

