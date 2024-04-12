No, Disneyland Is Not Tearing Down The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure







An image has been posted on X showing a crane near the Incredicoaster on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. Apparently, the loop on the popular Disneyland ride has been temporarily removed. But is it being torn down?

No.

Fresh Baked on Twitter (who are great and you should give them a follow) posted these on X.

The crane IS for Incredicoaster and it’s up to something today. 📸Tim!! pic.twitter.com/nUiJcJZV3N — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) April 10, 2024

And now we know. The track has been removed from the loop! 📸Joseph!! pic.twitter.com/GNdsAJ67Ro — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) April 10, 2024

Disney is simply maintaining the attraction and likely replacing any damaged track. The refurbishment was scheduled to last about 10 days, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will. Sometimes, it takes longer.

Don’t worry. It isn’t being changed or going away.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!