No, Disneyland Cigarette Night 1984 Isn’t Real







Thanks to parody sites and AI, the stories around Disney keep getting more and more ridiculous. The latest one taking the internet by storm are posters advertising “Cigarette Night 1984” at Disneyland.

First of all, two of the posters feature Princess Jasmine. One shows her with Jafar and one is her and Genie. The film ‘Aladdin’ wasn’t even released until 1992, so there is no way that it would be used to advertise an event in 1984.

It is true that Disneyland sold cigarettes in their Tobacco Shop from 1955 until 2007. But there is no evidence that they hosted a Cigarette Night.

The images presented as “real” have a lot of issues, like misspellings, weird fingers, objects floating in the background, and more. These are most likely AI-generated images.

For when you visit Disnineyilund.

Here are some of the images posted by @ShutUpAndrosky

These parodies get more and more elaborate by the week.

I can tell you that the Walt Disney Company has made efforts to remove smoking from old comics and cartoons. They have also removed guns as well. I know this because my husband worked on some of the old comics, redrawing characters to remove both tobacco products and guns.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!