No Disney Is Not Removing Drinking Age Limit In Their Parks







Mouse Trap News has done it again. Their latest parody is a hilarious article about Disney removing the drinking age limit from their theme parks allowing any age to drink at the parks. It isn’t true, but it’s funny as heck. However, people keep believing the stories, and I get messages asking if it’s true.

No. Disney has not gotten the state of Florida to drop the legal drinking age in Disney parks as long as you wear a special MagicBand to make sure you don’t drive. The legal drinking age in the United States is still 21.

I do appreciate the ankle monitor put on a wrist as a “MagicBand”

You will not be given a breathalyzer test upon exiting the parks to make sure your blood alcohol level is within reason. But the idea that if it weren’t, you would have to be driven home or to your hotel in a Minnie Van at a much higher rate rings true to many.

If you have a sense of humor and understand that it’s a parody, Mouse Trap News is one of the funniest and sometimes plausible Disney parody sites out there. We highly recommend them because they’re hilarious. You can read the original story via the link above.

Just remember, it’s a parody. However, it does say something about Disney that these stories are so believable to so many because it sounds like something the Walt Disney Company might do. That says more about Disney than them.

