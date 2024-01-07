No, Disney Is Not Offering a Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward at Walt Disney World







A new story from the parody site Mouse Trap News has once again got people talking. According to a recent “story” they posted, Disney will allow women to give birth at a location inside the Magic Kingdom called the “Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward.”

This, of course, is not true, but I wouldn’t give Disney any ideas.

The story indicates that the new “Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward” will be located above the Casey’s Corner restaurant on Main Street, USA. This way, expectant mothers can look at Cinderella Castle as they give birth to future customers.

I can see why people would fall for this story. You can get married at the parks and some people would love to give birth there too. Mouse Trap News even gave a believable price tag of $5k for the delivery but added that you need a valid theme park ticket in order to visit the maternity ward in the Magic Kingdom.

The Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward will cost patients around $5,000 to have their child delivered at Disney World. This is nearly double the cost of most hospitals around the United States. However, because it’s Disney, they raised the price. Patients also need valid theme park tickets in order to be accepted into the Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward.”

The satirical article also mentions a Disney PhotoPass package of every moment of your birth and a special picture with Mickey Mouse in front of the castle.

Again, the entire thing is a joke. If you want hilarious, Disney “news” parody, Mouse Trap News is the place to visit.

