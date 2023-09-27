No Disney Did Not Accidentally Make a Short Named After ‘Two Girls One Cup’ Lewd Video







Social Media is buzzing with discussion about Disney making a short and naming it after a lewd video. The recent “Two Girls One Cup” poster is not even by Disney at all but it’s a parody from “Dark Asylum Radio.” It’s not lewd and done just in fun.

That being said, be careful searching the term “Two Girls One Cup” as it was a Brazillian pornographic video from several years ago. Just trust me and don’t do a search for it.

Disney spends a lot of time creating names for their shows and films. They make sure they have trademarks in place and something of this will likely never happen in reality.

The reactions have been pretty funny though:

MY MOM CALLED AND SAID “What’s two girls one cup” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 she was not happy with my answer 😭😭😭 — lady m (@sweetpmaj) September 25, 2023

Little known fact, this is what the makers of Two Girls One Cup were inspired by. — twittεr delenda est (@buttflossed) September 25, 2023

Well, I REALLY regret doing a google search for “Two Girls, One Cup. https://t.co/TF7sPuK2sN — LuLu (Taryn Brooke) (@tbrookeg) September 25, 2023

Disney finally resorted to extreme measures to get two girls one cup. https://t.co/SrmfhbQOyU — ScarletEmber (@Nightdragonx1) September 27, 2023

No, there isn’t a new movie called “Stuffed” either.

Y’all heard of Disney’s latest film two girls one cup here the next one in pipeline (pun fully intended) pic.twitter.com/l9KWBcDAs9 — Cbomb904 (@calliboy904) September 26, 2023



It’s all one big joke. Don’t freak out.

