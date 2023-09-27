No Disney Did Not Accidentally Make a Short Named After ‘Two Girls One Cup’ Lewd Video

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Social Media is buzzing with discussion about Disney making a short and naming it after a lewd video. The recent “Two Girls One Cup” poster is not even by Disney at all but it’s a parody from “Dark Asylum Radio.” It’s not lewd and done just in fun.

That being said, be careful searching the term “Two Girls One Cup” as it was a Brazillian pornographic video from several years ago. Just trust me and don’t do a search for it.

Disney spends a lot of time creating names for their shows and films. They make sure they have trademarks in place and something of this will likely never happen in reality.

The reactions have been pretty funny though:

 

No, there isn’t a new movie called “Stuffed” either.


It’s all one big joke. Don’t freak out.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.