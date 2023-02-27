No Capes! Edna Mode nuiMOs Plush Coming on March







‘The Incredibles’ own Edna Mode will me making her debut as a nuiMOs figure on March 6.

Along with the plush doll it seems that she is coming with some new outfits as well. One of the outfits is a kimono, others seem to be based on a Mod style that the character is known for.

Not much else is known at this time. She will likely be $21.99 like the other figural nuiMOs now are. Clothing will most likely be $12.99, again like the fashions seem to be. Unless Disney uses this opportunity to raise prices once again. Given the way the company has been of late that would not surprise me.

She’s so cute!

