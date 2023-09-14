Nintendo Direct Unveils Princess Peach: Showtime! Game Gives Peach Many Abilities and Outfits!







Today was Nintendo’s latest “Nintendo Direct.” During the presentation were finally given a name for the new Nintendo Switch Princess Peach game–‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’ We also have a release date of March 22, 2024.

It’s the first Peach-focused game in 17 years!

The write-up reads “The wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch have taken over the Sparkle Theater, and now it’s up to Peach and the theater’s guardian Stella to save the play––and the day! Peach can transform and use fantastic showstopping abilities to face off against the Sour Bunch.”

The game itself seems to be Peach transforming and changing into different outfits for different abilities. It seems that various adventures in the game have Peach solving mysteries, sword fighting, icing cakes, and more. Each ability comes with a different outfit.

It seems like it’s a bunch of smaller adventures, but it’s cute!

Here is the trailer!

Stella gives Peach a hair ribbon as weapon.

Swordfighter Peach to save the show.

Detective Peach to solve the mystery of a museum’s missing artifacts.

Patissier Peach to save a dessert festival

Kung Fu Peach fights to take back the martial arts school.

If you like mini adventures or Princess Peach you will probably enjoy this one! I know I want it!

Pre-orders begin today for the digital release on the Nintendo Store website!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!