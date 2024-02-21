Nintendo Announces Epic Mickey Remake During Their Nintendo Direct







Today, Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Direct showcase and made some announcements. One of them was the remake of a classic game “Epic Mickey.”

The updated version of the game will be called “Epic Mickey: Rebrushed” and will be an upgraded version of the original game for the Nintendo Switch that came out in 2010. Purple Lamp is developing it in collaboration with THQ Nordic and Disney.

Here is the trailer:

“Epic Mickey” was a game for the Wii system developed by Junction Point Studios, which has since closed. The synopsis for the game was that Mickey Mouse accidentally damaged a world created by Yen Sid, and it now has to be saved from the Shadow Blog.

One of the reasons the game was quite popular was the reintroduction of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. It was the first time Mickey and Oswald appeared together.

“Epic Mickey: Rebrushed” is being touted as a ” “faithful remake” of the original game.

I hope it is. My kids and my nephew really enjoyed the first game.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!