Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini Back and Ears Now Available







Today is a big drop of Halloween merchandise featuring ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Shop Disney today! The drop features the highly anticipated Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey and Loungefly mini backpack.

Let’s take a look!

It is available in sizes XS-XXL

“It’s true love for Jack and Sally, and for this Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey. With a puff print ”heart” portrait of Halloween Town’s favorite couple on the front and the iconic film logo on the back, this soft cotton pullover inspires all the feels from the classic Tim Burton film. The bottom section of the body and sleeves feature Jack Skellington’s signature pinstripes for an elegantly eerie look that is love at first sight.

Pullover Spirit Jersey

Jack Skellington and Sally ”heart” puff print on chest

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas logo puff print on back

Pinstripe print on bottom section of body and sleeves

Dropped shoulders

Pieced yoke

Long sleeves

Ribbed crew neck and cuffs

Shirttail hem

Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem

Disney logo label at hem

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

100% Cotton“

This piece measures 10” H x 9” W x 5” D.

“What’s this? What’s this? Jack Skellington’s expression changes from a smile to a frown as you turn this mini backpack from Loungefly. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this simulated leather backpack features Jack’s face on the lenticular round zip pocket on the front, which includes his loyal ghost dog Zero!

Simulated leather backpack

Round front pocket with lenticular artwork of Jack Skellington’s face

Watch his expression change as you move the bag

Front features die-cut design of Jack Skellington with 3D elements including his bat bowtie and Zero

Zip closure with double zip pull

Side slip pockets with striped design

Contrasting green elements

Silvertone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps with striped sections

Top carry loop

Lining features allover print with Jack Skellington’s face

Disney x Loungefly logo label plate

Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Here is what the lining looks like:

“Loungefly delivers haunt couture at its cutest with this faux leather Minnie Mouse ear headband featuring characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s the perfect ready-to-scare fashion piece for the ghoul about town.

”Minnie Mouse” ear headband

Allover iridescent foil print includes Jack Skellington, Sally, the Mayor, Zero, Lock, Shock, Barrel, and Oogie Boogie

Iridescent PVC bow

Padded PVC ears

Flexible band

Non-slip band lining

Metal Loungefly logo plate on side

Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Part of the Disney x Loungefly Collection“

These items are available online now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!