Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey, Loungefly Mini Back and Ears Now Available

Today is a big drop of Halloween merchandise featuring ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Shop Disney today! The drop features the highly anticipated Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey and Loungefly mini backpack.
Let’s take a look!
Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey – $79.99
It is available in sizes XS-XXL
“It’s true love for Jack and Sally, and for this Nightmare Before Christmas Spirit Jersey. With a puff print ”heart” portrait of Halloween Town’s favorite couple on the front and the iconic film logo on the back, this soft cotton pullover inspires all the feels from the classic Tim Burton film. The bottom section of the body and sleeves feature Jack Skellington’s signature pinstripes for an elegantly eerie look that is love at first sight.
- Pullover Spirit Jersey
- Jack Skellington and Sally ”heart” puff print on chest
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas logo puff print on back
- Pinstripe print on bottom section of body and sleeves
- Dropped shoulders
- Pieced yoke
- Long sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck and cuffs
- Shirttail hem
- Woven Spirit Jersey label at side hem
- Disney logo label at hem
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 100% Cotton“
Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
This piece measures 10” H x 9” W x 5” D.
“What’s this? What’s this? Jack Skellington’s expression changes from a smile to a frown as you turn this mini backpack from Loungefly. Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this simulated leather backpack features Jack’s face on the lenticular round zip pocket on the front, which includes his loyal ghost dog Zero!
- Simulated leather backpack
- Round front pocket with lenticular artwork of Jack Skellington’s face
- Watch his expression change as you move the bag
- Front features die-cut design of Jack Skellington with 3D elements including his bat bowtie and Zero
- Zip closure with double zip pull
- Side slip pockets with striped design
- Contrasting green elements
- Silvertone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps with striped sections
- Top carry loop
- Lining features allover print with Jack Skellington’s face
- Disney x Loungefly logo label plate
- Part of our Disney x Loungefly Collection
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Here is what the lining looks like:
Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas Ear Headband – $39.99
“Loungefly delivers haunt couture at its cutest with this faux leather Minnie Mouse ear headband featuring characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s the perfect ready-to-scare fashion piece for the ghoul about town.
- ”Minnie Mouse” ear headband
- Allover iridescent foil print includes Jack Skellington, Sally, the Mayor, Zero, Lock, Shock, Barrel, and Oogie Boogie
- Iridescent PVC bow
- Padded PVC ears
- Flexible band
- Non-slip band lining
- Metal Loungefly logo plate on side
- Inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Part of the Disney x Loungefly Collection“
These items are available online now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
