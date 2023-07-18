Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke, Spirit Jerseys and More!







Shop Disney has announced that some new Nightmare Before Christmas collections will be hitting the site on July 31st! The Shop Disney announcements showcase various merchandise coming soon to the site and are listed in three separate categories. While the items aren’t hitting Shop Disney till the end of July, some of the merchandise is already available in the parks!

First up is the new Nightmare Before Christmas Dooney and Bourke line!

This one must be out in some locations already, as people are listing the pieces on eBay and Mercari.

The design is black and white with touches of red color and features characters from the film. Disnerd7 has these items listed on Mercari.

Nightmare Before Christmas Trend Collection

Another collection set to release on July 31 is their Nightmare Before Christmas Trend collection, which features at least a Jack Skellington and Zero Loungefly mini backpack.

Jack’s face seems to be lenticular.

Usually, the Trend collection features a bunch of new apparel as well.

Here is a video from Best Life and Beyond that showcases some of the new Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise:

The final collection is just listed as a “Nightmare Before Christmas Collection.”

From this collection, also releasing to Shop Disney on July 31, we can see a Jack Skellington and Sally Stitches Spirit Jersey. These images are from Di$ney on Mercari.

Again, these are already out in the parks. Here’s what they look like.

For those of us not in the parks, we can get ahold of some items starting on July 31st at Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!