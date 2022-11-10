Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20

The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.

The website describes the event as: “Immerse yourself in a dazzling winter wonderland illuminated with millions of lights and filled with festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind, fully interactive holiday experience.”

The lightscapes this year are described as constituting a million lights to illuminate the night sky with themed decorations, tunnels of lights, lighted trees, and the ultimate dancing light show on a five-story waterslide. Snow might even make an appearance!

The entertainment for the event should be very exciting with a line-up of various shows. These include dueling pianist called the Mistle-Tunes, Santa’s Dancing Reindeer, an A cappella group, and DJ Jack Frost’s Ice block party.

Also included in this Winter spectacular will be an opportunity to write letters to Santa, Holiday arts and crafts, a life-size snow globe. Visits with Santa and other photo opportunities are available.

Food options include: churros, hot chocolate, specialty drinks, make your own s’mores, and much more. Island H20’s MegaBytes restaurant will be open for guests to purchase full meals.

When you purchase tickets to Night of a Million Lights you are benefiting the Give Kids the World Village. This 89 acre resort acts as home for critically ill children and their families to enjoy a week’s long vacation to the Orlando area theme parks at no cost to them. Having been to the village myself, I can attest that the village is a beautiful and welcoming home away from home for the families they serve. There is something to do around every corner of the resort.

The website warns that many night sell out quickly, so it’s best to purchase tickets sooner than later. Ticket prices start at $30 for adults and $15 per children; the prices vary for different dates. Discounts are given for groups of 25 or more to for Island H20 Annual Passholders. Parking is included in the price of the ticket.

This is a fantastic one-of-a-kind event that not only benefits the attendees but a great cause in the Give Kids the World Village.

Have you ever been to Night of a Million Lights? Let us know in the comments.