Nicolas Cage To Star In New Spider-Man “Noir” Series For MGM+ and Amazon Prime







MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered a series based on Marvel’s “Spider-Man Noir” comic. But now we know that the show will star Nicolas Cage. While the show was already in development, Amazon announced Cage ahead of the upfront presentation today.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios produce the series for Amazon’s MGM+ service. It will initially be released on MGM+ but will eventually move to Amazon’s Prime Video service.

“Noir” is being developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who are listed as the showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal who were behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will also be executive producers on the project.

Harry Badbeer will be directing and executive producing the show’s first two episodes.

“Noir” is based on the alternate-universe Spider-Man comic by Marvel called “Spider-Man Noir.” The story takes place in the 1930s, after the Great Depression. Initially, the story focuses on crime lords of New York City, but eventually, Peter Parker fights “forced from Nazi Germany” ahead of WWII.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios offered this comment, saying,

“Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope also offered a comment saying,

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”

We do not yet have a release date for the show. However people are going to be very excited to hear that Nicolas Cage is going to star.

