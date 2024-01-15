Nick Frost Cast As Gobber In How To Train Your Dragon Remake







The upcoming Live-Action Remake of DreamWorks’ beloved How To Train Your Dragon is gaining steam as multiple actors have now been cast as the principle characters. First we saw Mason Thomas cast as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid while Gerard Butler, who portrayed Stoick the Vast in the original films, will be returning to play the character in the flesh.







Now, one of the franchise’s most well-known secondary characters, Gobber, will be portrayed by comedian Nick Frost. Frost is perhaps best known for acting alongside Simon Pegg in the Three Flavours Cornetto series along with Shaun of the Dead in 2004, Hot Fuzz in 2007, and The World’s End in 2013. He is also known for the science fiction comedy Paul and the horror comedy Attack the Block, both from 2011.







Gobber is one of the most well-known secondary characters in the series. He is Stoick’s best friend and becomes Hiccup’s teacher in dragon training. The character is known for his quick wit and his mechanical limbs due to him missing both a leg and a hand (among other things). Despite his age, he can still put up quite a fight and is one of Hiccup’s chief advisors later in the series.







The character is also seen as a representative of the gay community due to a line in the second film implying that he never got married for a “particular reason.” Some debate if the character is either gay or if he had lost a certain “appendage” to a dragon.



The character was originally portrayed by comedian Craig Furgerson, who was praised for his great delivery and improv with the character. Despite being heavily associated with the character, he lacks the physique required to bring the character to life.



What do you think? Is Nick Frost the right choice to play Gobber in the upcoming remake?



Source: The Hollywood Reporter