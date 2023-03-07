Nicholas Cage Comments Directly about Marvel Cinematic Universe







These days, counting which actors have not been in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) would be easier than listing actors in the MCU. Actors like Nicholas Cage often have their names come up in rumors to be added to the MCU line-up. At a recent awards show, Nicholas Cage received some direct questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the superhero genre.

Over four decades, Cage has worked in various movie styles. Variety gave him the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival based on his career. This event netted Variety an interview with Cage.

While accepting his award on Sunday night, Cage reflected on the numerous projects he worked on. He even pondered some that never happened. Although Cage played the Marvel character, “Ghost Rider,” and almost played the DC superhero, Superman, Cage has never been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, in the Sony segment of the Marvel theatrical releases, Nic Cage voiced Spider-Main Noir.

NIcholas Cage Comments

At this event, he mentioned naming himself after the Marvel character Luke Cage. He said, “I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me,” he said when asked about the state of superhero movies today. “I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like ‘Tár.’ I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

Then, Nicholas Cage received the direct question, “So, would he want to be in the MCU?” In typical Nicholas Cage fashion, he responded, “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.”

In this interview, he talked about how he never totally understood why Tim Burton’s “Superman Lives” starred him as Superman never happened. He enjoyed the Superman character they were building; he explained: “It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair. I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

Sony

Cage has experienced many ups and downs in the superhero genre of movies besides Tim Burton’s “Superman” and “Ghost Rider.” He told Screen Rant that he would not be returning for the sequel to the “

” Regarding that, he said, “You’d have to ask Sony. I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Cage said. “No one’s spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don’t know. I really don’t. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that’s a great character. Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with [James] Cagney and [Humphrey] Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character.”

Cage appears to enjoy the superhero genre. Maybe someday, he will thrive in a superhero movie. Nevertheless, he is Nic Cage!

