Next Planet Of The Apes Film Gets Title And Cast Details

The next installment in the long running Planet of the Apes franchise now has an official title, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film is to be set in the same timeline as the last sew films following 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.







The previous trilogy of films gave audiences and alternate history of how the world became taken over by talking apes. While in the original series the explanation was a self fulfilling prophesy using time travel, this uses a virus created originally to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. The cure, tested on apes in a lab, eventually mutated and killed a large percentage of the human population while others eventually became sick and mute. The apes however, became more intelligent and learned how to speak.



Now, in a world where human civilization no longer exists the apes must now craft their own world from the ashes of the last. With Caesar (Played by: Andy Serkis) now dead, we will most likely follow a new ape protagonist. Perhaps we will see his young baby son, named Cornelius, as the new hero of the story. Maybe similar to how Roddy McDowall returned to play his own son in the original series, Andy Serkis may return to play Cesar’s son.







Actress Freya Allan has been cast as the female lead of the film. Perhaps an adult version of Nova, as we only saw her as a child in the last film.



Taking over directing from Matt Reeves is Wes Ball, perhaps best known for the Maze Runner Trilogy from 2014 – 2018.



20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell made a statement following the announcement:



“With ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.“



Are you looking forward to the latest installment in this series? Or would you prefer the franchise go back to its roots and return to the world of the original 1968 film?



