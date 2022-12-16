New Year’s Eve Celebration 2022 at Universal Studios Florida

A New Year’s Eve celebration in 2022 will happen at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando has not done many year-end late-night celebrations lately, 2022 will involve one. We noticed that the theme park hours for December 31 had been extended until 1:00 am at Universal Studios Florida. Based on information released via social media by Universal Orlando, December 31 will have an end-of-year celebration like the July 4 celebration held earlier this year. This celebration will happen from 6:15 pm until 1:00 am in the Music Plaza Area of Universal Studios Florida.

Like the July 4 event, a high-energy band will perform. Many unique character interactions will happen. Being a New Year’s Eve event, the night will feature an end-of-year countdown and some pyrotechnics at midnight. Based on Universal Orlando’s location in Orlando’s city limits, guests should be aware that only a limited fireworks display will happen. Yet most importantly, all festivities are included with regular admission.

Speaking of unique entertainment included with the regular admission price, the Universal Orlando holiday festivities will still be happening on December 31. The holiday celebration runs through January 1, 2023. So, guests could attend the New Year’s Eve event and enjoy Christmas activities also on same visit to Universal Orlando.

During the 2022 holiday celebration at Universal Orlando, guests can see a holiday parade, tour the Tribute Store, see all the Grinchmas activities, and even enjoy the nighttime holiday light show on Hogwarts Castle with standard theme park admission to both theme parks.

Universal Orlando used to hold a special paid New Year’s Eve event in the CityWalk area. Since the theme parks shut down for several months in 2020, that event has not returned. Other New Year’s Eve activities used to happen at Universal Studios Florida. Yet, based on the July fourth event activities earlier this year, Universal Orlando established a new pattern for this style of events. We do know that many New Year’s Eve festivities happen at the Universal/Loews on-site resort hotels.

