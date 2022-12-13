New Wise Guys Platter TODAY Café Universal Studios Florida

TODAY Café continues to produce fresh quick service-style theme park food. Though the actual service is often slower than expected here, that does not take away from the general quality of food here. This counter service place also continues to keep the menu fresh. We tried the latest menu addition on a recent visit to TODAY Cafe. “The Wise Guys Platter” at TODAY Cafe provides a new option for those looking to reduce their meat consumption.

The Wise Guys Platter costs $12.99. The menu description tells us to expect a non-traditional-style sandwich. Wise guys enjoy eggplant. This sandwich consists of roasted eggplant, red peppers, ricotta, mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto, and red pepper marmalade. All these components reside within a toasted roll. This sandwich comes with either fresh fruit or potato salad. We ordered fruit. Of course, fruit always tastes better in Florida for those that live in most other regions of the United States of America.

Our assumption about this sandwich led to a sense of dread. Overall, we enjoyed this sandwich though.

The toasted bread was good quality. Also, the bread did not match the taste and composition of bread commonly used in Orlando area theme park restaurants. The bread tasted a bit overbaked and a little too crispy when we went. Still, this did not take away from the sandwich’s worth.

The flavor combinations of the many ingredients work well together. Ironically, eggplant provides the least robust flavor of the many ingredients. The eggplant comes seasoned well, balancing with the other powerful ingredients such as the pesto and red pepper marmalade.

The most robust flavors within this sandwich are ricotta, mozzarella, and red pepper marmalade. We found the red pepper marmalade unique and pleasant.

We appreciated the large pieces of cheese contained in this sandwich. The cheese will fill in that potential gap for those concerned about ordering a sandwich without any meat.

This platter is a solid value for $12.99. Though we both agreed this would not be our primary choice when we dine at the TODAY Café, this sandwich deserves consideration. Some guests will be averse to the many textures featured within this sandwich. Yet, once they overcome that, this sandwich offers surprisingly strong flavor with basil pesto, marmalade, and cheese. Except for some bites with the marmalade, the different flavors complement each other more than compete against each other.

The Wise Guys Platter makes a quick service entrée for around $13 before applicable discounts. In case you missed it, we made a trip to TODAY Café to try one of the seasonal holiday treats here. As always, eat like you mean it!