New Walt Disney Studios Anniversary Merchandise Hits Shop Disney

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years this year and to celebrate Disney has released some new Walt Disney Studios merchandise, including some more unusual items.
Let’s take a look!
While a pillow and shorts are expected items, a sticky note holder that looks like a typewriter is different.
T-shirt-expected, but a cool lamp that looks like the Walt Disney Studios water tower is unusual.
I really like the mug that seems to feature an old Walt Disney cartoonist business card on it.
If you are looking for Walt Disney Company anniversary merchandise, you might want to check out Shop Disney!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.