New Walt Disney Studios Anniversary Merchandise Hits Shop Disney







The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years this year and to celebrate Disney has released some new Walt Disney Studios merchandise, including some more unusual items.

Let’s take a look!

While a pillow and shorts are expected items, a sticky note holder that looks like a typewriter is different.

T-shirt-expected, but a cool lamp that looks like the Walt Disney Studios water tower is unusual.

I really like the mug that seems to feature an old Walt Disney cartoonist business card on it.

If you are looking for Walt Disney Company anniversary merchandise, you might want to check out Shop Disney!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!