New Tribute Store Entrance Framing Has Begun







Previously we reported that the popular Universal Tribute Store would have a new location this year at the Mardi Gras celebration. It’s is moving to the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, and will occupy “Williams of Hollywood, The Darkroom, and “additional shop spaces.” Now we have a look at the work going on outside the area with frame work being put in for the iconic entrance.

Our reporter Jon Self is currently in Universal Orlando and has sent us some images of the work going on.

It’s simply the start, but the Mardi Gras event is right around the corner starting on February 4th and running through April 16, 2023.

