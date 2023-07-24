New Treats and Eats Coming For Halloween and Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party







It’s almost time for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party to return to Walt Disney World! The after-hour special ticket event will run on select nights from August 11 through November 1, 2023! Now the Disney Parks Blog has given us a sneak peek at the food and beverage offerings coming to the event! Some of these items are available during the day for everyone too!

Be prepared for sweets and spice and a lot of new offerings!

Let’s take a look!

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Apple Fritter Milkshake: Salted caramel milkshake topped with green apple whipped cream and an apple fritter (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cheshire Café

MMMummy Treat : Pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

: Pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) Queen of Hearts Slushy : Frozen cherry slushy with black cherry purée, whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

: Frozen cherry slushy with black cherry purée, whipped cream and a crown-shaped chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) Witches Cold Brew: French Vanilla Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew topped with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Terrifyin’ Twice-Spiced Chicken Sandwich : Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (New)

: Spicy fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon The Snarling Sub : Meatball sub with spicy marinara, pesto and pearl mozzarella “teeth” served on a black roll (new)

: Meatball sub with spicy marinara, pesto and pearl mozzarella “teeth” served on a black roll Zombie Fingers : Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes (New)

: Almond cookie fingers, Key lime pie white chocolate ganache, salted caramel crisp pearls, and sugar eyes River Stix Elixir: Kiwi lemonade with luster dust (Non-alcoholic) (New)

The Zombie Fingers are so cute!

The Friar’s Nook (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pain and Panic Brat : Bratwurst, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard (New)

: Bratwurst, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard Pain and Panic Loaded Tots : Tots topped with sweet and spicy onion relish, sriracha mustard, and crumbled bratwurst (New)

: Tots topped with sweet and spicy onion relish, sriracha mustard, and crumbled bratwurst Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie with spicy ranch drizzle and blue cheese powder (New)

Golden Oak Outpost

Tombstone Tart : Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam and topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

: Flaky pastry filled with strawberry-jalapeño jam and topped with sprinkles and sugar spiders (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) Loaded Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream, butterscotch chips, and toffee pieces (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Black Velvet Whoopie Pie: Black velvet cookie with buttercream and sprinkles topped with a sugar spider (New)

Main Street Bakery

Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll: Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange frosting and sprinkles (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll topped with orange frosting and sprinkles (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) Minnie-shaped Pumpkin Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin coffee mousse topped with a white chocolate candy corn bow (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cajun Burger : Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun Andouille dip, and Creole remoulade served on a black bun (New)

: Cajun-spiced all-beef patty topped with fried green tomato, Cajun Andouille dip, and Creole remoulade served on a black bun Bucket of Bones : Bone-in piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce (New)

: Bone-in piggy wings fried with fresh jalapeños tossed in Coca-Cola Cherry barbecue sauce Candy Corn Milkshake: Sweet corn soft-serve topped with whipped cream and sweet potato corn bread nuggets (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Apple Fritter Sundae : Apple fritters topped with choice of ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

: Apple fritters topped with choice of ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich: Cookies topped with sprinkles with choice of ice cream (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Sleepy Hollow (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Char Siu Chicken Wings : Whole chicken wings glazed in char siu and topped with chili threads and garlic (New)

: Whole chicken wings glazed in char siu and topped with chili threads and garlic Headless Horseman Cupcake : Yellow cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks, and a chocolate piece (New)

: Yellow cupcake topped with cream cheese buttercream, spicy cheese-flavored snacks, and a chocolate piece Cinnamon Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with pumpkin ice cream, drizzled with pumpkin spiced caramel, and topped with butterscotch chips (New)

Storybook Treats (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Hades Cone: DOLE Whip mango and habanero soft-serve topped with blue raspberry shell and chili-lime seasoning (New)

Sunshine Tree Terrace (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Tropical Graveyard: Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece (New)

Churro Cart near Cinderella Castle

Not-So-Poison Apple Churro : Churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with SNICKERS bar pieces, and drizzled with caramel sauce (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

: Churro rolled in green apple sugar, topped with SNICKERS bar pieces, and drizzled with caramel sauce (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) Jack Pop : Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece (New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) Sally Pop: Yellow pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece

(New) (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Outdoor Vending Cart near The Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 11 through Nov. 1 during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Skull Brownie: Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes (New)

I’m loving all the new options for this year! So many new things to try.

Which one(s) do you want to try? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog