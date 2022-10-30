New Trailer for Willow Series on Disney+ Dropped Today

The new ‘Willow’ series from Disney+ is a month away and to celebrate we were given a new trailer today. They are tying the new series back to the original film with the character of Elora Danan being the person they are apparently searching for once again.

Here is the latest trailer:

In one month, their first quest is the world’s last hope. Stream #Willow, an Original series, starting November 30 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LMbwixIugd — Willow (@WillowOfficial) October 30, 2022

A new poster was also released:

One month to go. Experience the extraordinary adventure of #Willow ✨, an Original series, coming to @DisneyPlus November 30. pic.twitter.com/gMhBxyZkj3 — Willow (@WillowOfficial) October 30, 2022

The video write-up says:

“The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.”

‘Willow’ will debut on November 30, 2022 and the series has eight episodes which will come out on Wednesdays.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!