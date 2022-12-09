New Trailer For ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Drops At The 2022 Game Awards

The 2019 action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a smash hit for both Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts.



It was assumed that EA had moved past single player games to move onto online games like Madden, FIFA and Apex Legends. However, when they tried giving single player another shot they produced a game that went on to sell over 10 Million copies worldwide.



Now as we get closer to the release of the highly anticipated sequel we are given another look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at this year’s Video Game Awards Showcase.

The trailer shows that the game is set five years after the events of the first game. The game line for the game is said to be set around the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, so we may perhaps see characters from that show appear in the game. We can see that Cal Kestis (Played by: Cameron Monaghan) return to battle the Empire as we meet new characters, enemies and acquire all new abilities.







After the trailer Cameron Monaghan himself appeared on stage and gave a monologue promoting the game:



“It’s an incredible honor to held this lightsaber again. And I think I can speak for everybody and Respawn, EA and Lucasfilm when I say how incredibly excited we are to show out work on Jedi Survivor. I had the chance to play the game recently and I can honestly say that this is now of the best Star Wars games of all time. And that’s saying something.“



“I have no doubt that you’ll feel the same way when you play it too. And I’ve just got to say I am so incredibly lucky to be apart of this incredible project and it is truly something extraordinary. So, we’ll see you all in a galaxy far far away, and until then may the force be with you.“



The game releases on March 15th, 2023 and will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC for $69.99