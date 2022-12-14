New Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Drops Online

SONY Animation just released a brand new trailer for their upcoming 2023 Spider-Man animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. The film is a sequel to the popular 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Originally dubbed Across the Spider-Verse Part One it appears that title has been dropped and the third film in the Miles Moralis trilogy will be under a different name.







The trailer begins with Miles on a rooftop with his mother trying to comfort him. She begins a monologue that plays over clips from the last film with a handful from the upcoming films.



“It’s just hard to see my little man not being my little boy all the time. For years I’ve been taking care of this little boy. Making sure he’s loved, that he feels like he belongs wherever he wants to be. He wants to go out into the world and do great big things. And what I worry about most is that he won’t look out for you like us. Wherever you go from here you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me. Make sure he never forgets where he came from and that he never doubts that he is loved and he never lets anyone tell him that he doesn’t belong there. You’ve gotta promise Miles.“







We get to see a glimpse into the Spider-Verse in a scene that looks like it came out of Men in Black both Miles and Gwen see hundreds of alternate Spider-Men.







Next we also get our first look at this film’s version of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman. And yes, this version of the character is African American and is not the main version of Jessica Drew.







While that itself isn’t a bad thing it is a shame that we aren’t getting Valarie, the original Spider-Woman from 1974 who pre-dated Jessica Drew.







But what’s even stranger is that she is pregnant; A reference to the controversial 2015 comic series where mainline Jessica Drew herself was pregnant while fighting crime. Marvel drew heavy criticism from that creative choice.







After this we see that Jessica is apparently working with Spider-Man 2099 and that they are after Miles.







The trailer ends with an army of Spider-Men chasing Miles through the Spider-Verse.



The film releases June 2nd, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter of Miles’ adventure?